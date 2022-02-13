Hosur’s rose exports dip due to downy disease, good local price

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The drop in rose harvest due to downy mildew disease and good price offered in domestic markets have affected flower export for Valentine’s Day from Krishnagiri. The harvest of stem rose flowers in the district went up by five lakh to touch 20 lakh compared to last year.

D Bala Shiva Prasath, director of National Horticulture Board and president of Hosur Farmers’ Association said, “Flower cultivation hit by the pandemic dropped further due to rainfall and downy disease. Cultivation reduced to 1,300 acres approx from 1,500 acres. Average flower production dropped from 1.5 crores in a year to 1 crore flowers.” Prices in local markets are on a par with export and farmers are reluctant to export their flowers.

“A rose stem is sold between Rs 15 and Rs 22 in the export market and growers are getting the same price locally. Export payments may be delayed but domestic payments are done instantly. Flight charge for rose exports too has gone up from Rs 65 per kg to Rs 180 per kg, discouraging exports,” he added.

Usually, downy mildew disease affects flowers for 10 to 15 days in a year, but in 2021 it prevailed for over 30 days between October-November, he said. Joint Director of Horticulture (in-charge), Krishnagiri, C Ramprasad, said, “Farmers are knowledgeable in handling downy mildew disease and we are there to support them.”