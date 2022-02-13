STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hosur’s rose exports dip due to downy disease, good local price

The harvest of stem rose flowers in the district went up by five lakh to touch 20 lakh compared to last year. 

Published: 13th February 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rose from Hosur is usually exported to over 10 countries including China and Malaysia | Express

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The drop in rose harvest due to downy mildew disease and good price offered in domestic markets have affected flower export for Valentine’s Day from Krishnagiri. The harvest of stem rose flowers in the district went up by five lakh to touch 20 lakh compared to last year. 

D Bala Shiva Prasath, director of National Horticulture Board and president of Hosur Farmers’ Association said, “Flower cultivation hit by the pandemic dropped further due to rainfall and downy disease. Cultivation reduced to 1,300 acres approx from 1,500 acres. Average flower production dropped from 1.5 crores in a year to 1 crore flowers.” Prices in local markets are on a par with export and farmers are reluctant to export their flowers. 

“A rose stem is sold between Rs 15 and Rs 22 in the export market and growers are getting the same price locally. Export payments may be delayed but domestic payments are done instantly. Flight charge for rose exports too has gone up from Rs 65 per kg to Rs 180 per kg, discouraging exports,” he added.

Usually, downy mildew disease affects flowers for 10 to 15 days in a year, but in 2021 it prevailed for over 30 days between October-November, he said. Joint Director of Horticulture (in-charge), Krishnagiri, C Ramprasad, said, “Farmers are knowledgeable in handling downy mildew disease and we are there to support them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hosur downy disease rose
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp