After 10 years, paragliding to take off at Yelagiri hills

TIRUPATHUR: Thrill-seekers can go paragliding at Yelagiri hills once again as the district administration is in the process of reviving the sport. Ten years ago, the adventure sport had been stopped after an accident.

Collector Amar Khushawaha on Saturday said that steps were being taken to reopen the adventure sport in the hills. He also said there were plans to set up a children's park and a flower park here to improve tourism. "Around 15 tourist spots have been identified in the district and they will be developed within two years," Khushawaha said while interacting with students from eight schools in the district. This is part of an initiative by the Collector to interact with the next generation.

In 2009, paragliding at Yelagiri was an instant hit as it was one of the few spots in the country for the sport. Ever since it had been halted, paragliding enthusiasts had been urging the tourism department to restart the sport.

When Khushawaha took charge, he had held a meeting with officials on the steps to restart the sport. But, it didn't take away from there.

Yelagiri is a major budget-friendly tourist attraction in the State, attracting crowds from neighbouring districts. Residents said the number of tourists increased after the State government relaxed the Sunday and night lockdowns. But, it didn't reach the pre-pandemic levels, they added.

According to a press release, the Collector also enquired about the needs of the students for which they sought toilets and playgrounds. He asserted that the amenities would be provided and dilapidated school buildings would be destroyed and new ones will be built soon. While presenting 'Wings of Fire, he urged the students to have a goal and work towards that.