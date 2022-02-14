STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu municipal elections: Poll to councillor post put off after candidate's death

The election for a municipal ward in Mayiladuthurai has been postponed following the sudden demise of a candidate.

Published: 14th February 2022 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The election for a municipal ward in Mayiladuthurai has been postponed following the sudden demise of a candidate. According to sources, J Annathatchi (64) of Dharmapuram was the AIADMK candidate for the councillor’s post in ward number 19. On February 11, she was campaigning at her ward and was on a fast. Later that evening, she fell unconscious while participating in a prayer. 

Although she was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. She died allegedly from a cardiac arrest. Commissioner-cum-Reporting Officer Balu postponed the election to the post in the ward under Section 34 (1) (C) of the Tamil Nadu Municipalities, Town Panchayats and Municipal Corporations (Elections) Act.   

