Tamil Nadu municipal elections: Poll to councillor post put off after candidate's death

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The election for a municipal ward in Mayiladuthurai has been postponed following the sudden demise of a candidate. According to sources, J Annathatchi (64) of Dharmapuram was the AIADMK candidate for the councillor’s post in ward number 19. On February 11, she was campaigning at her ward and was on a fast. Later that evening, she fell unconscious while participating in a prayer.

Although she was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. She died allegedly from a cardiac arrest. Commissioner-cum-Reporting Officer Balu postponed the election to the post in the ward under Section 34 (1) (C) of the Tamil Nadu Municipalities, Town Panchayats and Municipal Corporations (Elections) Act.