TANGEDCO seeks nod for hydel project in eco-sensitive Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has applied for wildlife clearance from the Standing Committee for National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to build the 500 MW hydroelectric project inside the buffer zone of the eco-sensitive Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve forest.

While the Rs 1,831 crore-worth project has been in the pipeline for over a decade, its construction never reached full momentum due to environmental concerns. The application for the clearance was filed by TANGEDCO on January 28.

In 2017, the environment clearance (EC) for the project was issued and its validity was extended up to 2020. However, the project could not be commissioned and TANGEDCO was asked to apply for EC de-novo (anew).

In December 2020, an expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Union Environment Ministry had expressed concerns over the project since it is surrounded by natural forests and waterfalls inside the buffer zone of Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. The EAC had asked for an impact study with detailed mitigation measures and conservation plan for Schedule I species.

After the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) submitted the additional information, the Environment Ministry granted fresh clearance on February 12, 2021, on the condition that prior National Board for Wildlife clearance is obtained as the waterfalls are within 10 km of the Mukurthi National Park and Mudumalai-Mukurthi tiger corridor.

TANGEDCO officials said the project was a pumped storage scheme in the Nilgiris hills and does not involve the construction of a new reservoir. Two existing reservoirs - Porthimund reservoir in higher altitude and Avalanche-Emerald reservoir in the lower altitude - will be connected with tunnels, which will serve as head race and tail race water-conducting system. An underground powerhouse with four units of 125 MW each will be built to generate electricity.

The total land required for the project is 77.9 hectares, of which 47.89 hectares is private land that has already been acquired and 30 hectares of forest land was diverted in Kaducuppa reserve forest and Hiriyashigee reserve forest in The Nilgiris.

