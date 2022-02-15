MBBS classes begin at Madurai Medical College

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Classes for MBBS freshers commenced at Madurai Medical College here on Monday. Following instructions from the National Medical Council (NMC), the introduction classes began for the students of first year MBBS while the counselling for filling MBBS/BDS seats is still underway in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to TNIE, the Vice Principal of Madurai Medical College Dr V Dhanalakshmi stated that students who were enabled to download their allotment orders since Sunday have been asked to join the college starting Monday (February 14). All the 16 government school students who secured admission through 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation reported to classes on day one, she shared.

"Every year, the classes begin after a formal induction/orientation programme for all the 250 students admitted to the college, as they joined college only after completion of counselling. However, this year, the classes have begun even before the second round of counselling has started, as per NMC order. As the second round of counselling for All-India quota and state quota and mop-up counselling are yet to be held, there are chances for student drop-out and lateral entry, she added," said a college official.

This year, as students have been given time to join college, the induction programme will be held on a later date, mentioned the Vice Principal. "The MBBS students will be attending the introduction classes directly. The introduction classes for students joining after the completion of counselling will be held separately," she added.

On Monday, the Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayan Babu announced that the last date for MBBS freshers to join classes was extended from February 16 to February 21.

When asked about the NMC's controversial suggestion to replace the tradition of administering centuries-old Hippocratic oath during the White Coat ceremony for medical students with 'Maharshi Charak Shapath', the Vice Principal said, "The oath is administered during the White Coat Ceremony that is held for MBBS freshers during the formal induction programme that is yet to be conducted this year. The NMC has informed us about it and an official instruction from the State Health Department is awaited."

As on Monday, of the total 250 MBBS seats at the medical college, 177 joined the course. It includes the 16 government students who secured admission through the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation, 12 students who joined under the All-India Quota against the total 37 reserved seats and 149 students who joined under the state quota against the total 197 reserved seats, she said.