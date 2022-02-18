Rectangular ivory die unearthed at Keezhadi site

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A rectangular ivory die was unearthed from Keezhadi excavation site in the district on Thursday. Sources said though the archaeological department had unearthed several cube-shaped dice in earlier phases, it is for the first time that they are chancing upon a rectangular-shaped one.

Officials of the department said the die was found at a depth of 30 to 40 cm below the ground. "The die is 4.5 cm in length, 0.9 cm in height and 0.9 cm in thickness. It has marks (dot surrounded by circles) on four sides indicating the numerals - one, two, three and four," they said.

The eighth phase of excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin last Friday through video conference. This die is said to be the first significant find in the eight hase.