STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

To escape green nod, Tangedco may float tender for non-forest Odisha coal block

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is likely to float a tender to develop the Chandrabila coal block in Odisha by the end of this month.

Published: 19th February 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

tangedco

For representational purposes

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is likely to float a tender to develop the Chandrabila coal block in Odisha by the end of this month. According to sources, the Central government had allocated the Chandrabila coal block at Angul district in Odisha to TANGEDCO in 2016. As per schedule, the State-owned power company should have completed development of coal mines in Angul before 2021. However, due to lack of clearance for exploration in the forest area by the Union Environment Ministry, they could not move forward.

And now, TANGEDCO has chalked out plans to develop parts of the Chandrabila block located in non-forested areas. Tenders would be floated for this project soon.  An TANGEDCO official pointed out that the Chandrabila coal block is spread across 9.32 square kilometers (sq km) with a total geographical reserve of 896.16 million tonnes. Tamil Nadu has been allowed to mine 10 million tonnes per annum for 35 years, including a development period of 60 months. The non-forest area spread is 5 sq km (out of 9.32 sq km). 

Besides, even though tenders were floated twice in the past, no bidder took up the project as the cost was extremely low. Another senior official told TNIE: “In the past, because of the low quoted project cost, bidders did not want to participate in the tender. This time around, no cost will be quoted. Bidders may quote their costs and submit them.

The suitable tenders will be selected after examination. The announcement for online tender will be given after getting approvals from the government,” the official added. TANGEDCO will utilise the coal mined from this block exclusively for its end-use power projects such as the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage-3 and 1,320 MW Ennore SEZ Power Station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco Odisha
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp