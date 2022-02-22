As civic work drags on, State Bank road puts commuters to hardship

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Public complain of severe hardship as the State Bank Road near the Railway station, one of the arterial roads in the city, is in a poor shape for months.

Traffic on the State Bank Road (aka Railway Station Road) at Gopalapuram, which dug up last week by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for drainage works, was diverted from December 29 to January 12 and is partially open for motorists.

The road was earlier dug up in December 2021 for laying water pipelines by Suez Projects Private Limited.

Road users complain that neither patch work or repair works were carried on the stretch. Moreover, CCMC dragging its feet to complete the works has caused distress, claim the road users. People urged the CCMC to complete the works immediately and lay new road.

Abinav, a motorist from Sungam said, "The traffic on the road has been affected for several months now and is an inconvenience for pedestrians and motorists."

"The Railway station, District Superintendent office, District Collector campus and Coimbatore's head Fire & Rescue Service Department station are along this road. But it is in very bad condition. Recently, sewage started flowing on the road making matters worse."

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) M Sharmila said, "The drinking water pipeline has been laid on the State Bank Road. Currently, drainage and manhole replacement works are under progress. Only after we began works did we find three manholes, installed on this road decades ago, had silted up. So we decided to replace them. Works to replace one of them has been done and the remaining 2 are underway. New roads will be laid within a week and opened to the public soon."