STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

As civic work drags on, State Bank road puts commuters to hardship

The road was earlier dug up in December 2021 for laying water pipelines by Suez Projects Private Limited.

Published: 22nd February 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

The State Bank Road is in a shambles as the underground drainage work carried out by CCMC is on at a slow pace. (Photo | S Senbagapandiy)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Public complain of severe hardship as the State Bank Road near the Railway station, one of the arterial roads in the city, is in a poor shape for months.

Traffic on the State Bank Road (aka Railway Station Road) at Gopalapuram,  which dug up last week by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for drainage works, was diverted from December 29 to January 12 and is partially open for motorists.

The road was earlier dug up in December 2021 for laying water pipelines by Suez Projects Private Limited.

Road users complain that neither patch work or repair works were carried on the stretch. Moreover, CCMC dragging its feet to complete the works has caused distress, claim the road users. People urged the CCMC to complete the works immediately and lay new road.

Abinav, a motorist from Sungam said, "The traffic on the road has been affected for several months now and is an inconvenience for pedestrians and motorists."

"The Railway station, District Superintendent office, District Collector campus and Coimbatore's head Fire & Rescue Service Department station are along this road. But it is in very bad condition. Recently, sewage started flowing on the road making matters worse."

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) M Sharmila said, "The drinking water pipeline has been laid on the State Bank Road. Currently, drainage and manhole replacement works are under progress. Only after we began works did we find three manholes, installed on this road decades ago, had silted up. So we decided to replace them. Works to replace one of them has been done and the remaining 2 are underway. New roads will be laid within a week and opened to the public soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Bank Road Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Suez Projects Private Limited
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Sensex crashes over 1,000 points as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp