3,000-year-old urns and dolmenoid cists unearthed

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation President V Rajaguru and his team excavated 3000-year-old urns and dolmenoid cists at Arasiyarpatti near Srivilliputhur.

A Team led by V Rajaguru and Noorsagipuram S Sivakumar excavated Sathirapatti in Srivilliputhur, during which, they found a few urns, dolmenoid cists in the Pudukulam Kanmai area.

Rajaguru said during the metallic age, dead bodies were thrown out in the forest and after a few days, people would collect the bones and other remains that would be put into the urns. Later, these urns were buried and above the burial, they would set up a dolmenoid cist.

"During our excavation, we found a few damaged dolmenoid cists of the height of 1 to 3-foot height. Similarly, we unearthed a few urns in the area. As we found iron ore in the area, it is clear that these urns and dolmenoid cists were used before 3,000 years. Similarly, we have found urns and dolmenoid cists in the areas of western ghats," he added.