Ryots protest Shengottai National Highway

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Farmers and residents rushed to Tenkasi to petition the administration against the widening plan of Thirumangalam - Rajapalayam - Shengottai National Highway demanding to choose an alternate route for the planned four-lane project on Thursday.

The police beefed up security and detained farmers before they arrived in Tenkasi. Farmers reached Tenkasi but police blocked them in the new bus stand. The DMK functionaries with party flags and member cards led the protesters in Tenkasi.