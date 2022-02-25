STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Should temples continue to be under government: HC

Questioning the condition of thousands of temples that are facing negligence, the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC asked whether they should continue to be under the thumb of the government. 

Published: 25th February 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam (Photo | Express, M K Ashok Kumar)

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam (Photo | Express, M K Ashok Kumar)

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Questioning the condition of thousands of temples that are facing negligence, the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC asked whether they should continue to be under the thumb of the government. 
Quashing two defamation cases against an activist,

Rangarajan Narasimhan, upon whom FIRs were registered on the charges of spreading defamatory allegations against the Srirangam Ranganatha Swamy Temple management on the social media, Justice GR Swaminathan said, “Should not the government, professing to be secular, treat all religious institutions on par? Are not knowledgeable and committed activists like TR Ramesh justified in arguing that the government should exercise the same degree and level of control over temples as are exercised over churches and mosques?”

Pointing out at Venu Srinivasan, on whom the petitioner had raised allegation against on social media, is a recipient of Padma Bhushan and also ex-chairman of the board of trustees of Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, the Judge noted that he has spent his time, money and energy for the restoration of many temples and was hailed by the Vice President of India. 

Pointing out that an FIR cannot be registered for the offence under Section 500 of IPC and that Section 45 of the Information Technology Act provides only a civil remedy and is not a penal provision, the Judge said the petitioner has not pitted one group against the other. 

Justice Swaminathan also commended the Judicial Magistrate S Somasundaram, who refused to remand the petitioner when he was initially arrested by the Srirangam police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench temples FIR Social Media Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple IPC
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp