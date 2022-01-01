STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers of Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi walk out of grievance meeting over officials' apathy

A senior member of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association said that the collector is not taking any responsibility for the issues being faced by the farmers.

Published: 01st January 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tenkasi Collector S Gopala Sundararaj

Tenkasi Collector S Gopala Sundararaj (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Claiming that Tenkasi Collector S Gopala Sundararaj is refusing to meet them in person, the farmers attached to various associations walked out of the farmers grievance meeting here on Friday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, District Secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayaigal Sangam, MS Madasamy, alleged the farmers are being ill-treated by Sundararaj. "The Collector blocked my phone number after I brought various issues like artificial shortage of fertilisers to his notice. Hence, I tried to meet him in person in the district collectorate. However, all my efforts were in vain. I was denied a meeting with him at least five times recently. When the farmers were waiting outside his room, he allowed the politicians including Sankarankovil MLA E Raja to meet him," claimed Madasamy.

District Vice-President of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, P Velumayil, said that the collector is not taking any responsibility for the issues being faced by the farmers.

"The farmers who are fed up with the local agriculture officials' apathy over resolving their issues are attending the grievance meeting once a month to directly take up their problems with the collector. However, Sundararaj instead of giving a solution to the farmers' issues is directing the farmers to meet the same apathetic officials again.

Another farmer T Kanthasamy recalled that former collector of Tirunelveli combined district Shilpa Prabhakar Satish would attend the calls from the farmers even during night time.

"Shilpa responded to my call even at 1am when I called her to speak with her counterpart in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala to rescue Tamil Nadu farm workers who were affected by heavy rain a couple of years ago," said Madasamy.

Sundararaj refused to comment on the allegations levelled against him and shared the phone number of PA (Agriculture) to Collector Bala Subramanian to get an official version. "If I am asked about a government scheme for the farmers, I can answer in detail. But while the farmers' allegations are against the district Collector, how can I respond?" asked Subramanian.

About 80 per cent of revenue staff in eight taluk offices and collectorate went on casual leave on December 28 and 29, protesting against Sundararaj alleging torture through video conference.

