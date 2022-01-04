STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK moves Madras High Court challenging Dam Safety Act

Counsel contends the provisions of the Act would denude the States of their control over dams.

Published: 04th January 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has moved the Madras High Court with a petition challenging the recently legislated Dam Safety Act, 2021, saying the provisions of the Act would completely denude the powers of the States over their control of dams located inside and outside the territory.

S Ramalingam, the party MP representing Mayiladuthurai in the Lok Sabha, has moved the petition before the High Court.

On Tuesday, senior counsel and Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson made a mention of the urgent petition before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu and sought an early hearing.

He said the writ petition is challenging the vires of the Dam Safety Act 2021  on various grounds including the legislative competence of the Parliament to legislate the Act whereas the subject is in the State’s domain.

“The Act has effect of taking control over all major dams in the state and the Union is taking steps to constitute National Committee on dam safety and National Dam Safety Authority,” he said.

Wilson added, “The states will completely be denuded with the control over dams located inside and outside their territory under the Act.”

Following the request, the bench permitted to move the petition on Jan. 10.

The Dam Safety Act, 2021, enacted last month, met with stiff resistance from the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha. They objected to various provisions including the setting up of the National Committee on dam safety which will have only seven representatives from the States.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin had opposed the Act saying it is aimed at usurping the powers of the States and an attack on the federal principles.

Other political leaders in Tamil Nadu too have opposed the Act saying the rights of the State, which has desperately been depending upon the neighbouring States for its due share of water in inter-state rivers including Cauvery and Palar, would be deprived of.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dam Safety Act Dam Safety Act 2021 DMK Madras High Court S Ramalingam
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp