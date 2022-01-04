Omicron scare: Inoculation drive picks up pace in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amid the Omicron scare and increasing cases in the district, the Department of Public Health observed that the vaccination drive has been gaining momentum. The district has fully vaccinated 77.7 per cent (21,68,927) beneficiaries and has partially vaccinated 95.6 per cent in the district as of Monday, sources from the department said. More beneficiaries await the second dose, they added.

According to Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) P Aruna, several beneficiaries who are due for their second jab are now getting vaccinated. The vaccination rate is expected to go up in the upcoming days, she added.

Health department sources said, the district still has nearly five lakh beneficiaries due for their second dose. During Sunday’s mega Covid-19 vaccination camp, the health department inoculated 18,113 people (26.3 per cent) and 51,911 people (73.7 per cent) with first and second doses respectively.

95.6% partially vaccinated in Coimbatore district. The district has also fully vaccinated 77.7% beneficiaries. Sources said the health department would have an uphill task organising the vaccination drive during weekdays, with the 15-18 age group too becoming eligible