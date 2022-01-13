Can ‘Ellu Mittai’ reduce anaemia among children?

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Can the popular crunchy sweet ‘Sesame Chikki’ or ‘Ellu Mittai’ reduce anaemia among children? The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Dharmapuri plans to find out. The ICDS is undertaking a pilot study in 177 anganwadis in Pennagaram block by distributing ‘Ellu Mittai’ along with midday meals. The research, funded under the State Balanced Growth, is aimed at finding out if the iron content in Sesame or ‘Ellu’ and Jaggery or ‘Vellam’ can be used as a supplementary diet to improve haemoglobin level in children.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children aged between six months to six years are considered anaemic if haemoglobin (Hb) level is less than 11 g/dL. Iron deficiency anaemia is one of the most common forms of blood disorders in Asia. Children with this disorder will have few red blood cells and develop health issues in future.

Speaking to TNIE about the study, the Project Officer of the ICDS (Dharmapuri) Jhansi Rani said, “Apart from Pennagaram block in Dharmapuri, another block in Tirunelveli has been identified for this study. It is common knowledge that sesame and jaggery provide a rich supplement for iron.” She added, “So far, the study was conducted among 3,685 children aged between two and five years in Pennagaram block. They will be monitored for one year so as to yield conclusive data. If the study is successful, we would be one step closer to eliminating anaemia among children.”

Jhansi Rani further pointed out, “In other districts, similar studies are being conducted. But instead of ‘Ellu mittai’, they are using other iron-rich food like Moringa soup or biscuits as supplements.” Commenting on the initiative, Resident Medical Officer and Senior Resident Doctor of Paediatrics, Dr G Gandhi said, “This initiative will greatly benefit children. If identified in the early ages, with dietary changes and medicinal iron supplements. But if left unattended, this will impact on the children’s development.”

Some of the common symptoms of iron deficiency include fatigue, headache, irregular heartbeat, weakness, paleness (yellow skin), shortness of breath and lower immunity susceptible to infections, explained Dr Gandhi.

He added “In the long run, if many generations suffer from anaemia it could result in the development of genetic disorders like Thalassemia or sickle cell disease. In Dharmapuri because of lack of iron in their diet, Sitheri and Sittling’s tribal residents have developed Thalassemia.”