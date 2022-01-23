STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Eminent archaeologist, TN archaeology dept's first director Nagaswamy dead

He was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhusan in 2018.

Published: 23rd January 2022 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Archaeologist and epigraphist R Nagaswamy

Archaeologist and epigraphist R Nagaswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Renowned archaeologist and Padma Bhushan awardee, R Nagaswamy, who was the first director of Tamil Nadu's Department of Archaeology died here on Sunday.

He was 91. He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife Parvathi had predeceased him.

"He passed away at 2.30 pm at his Chennai home," Nagaswamy's son in law Baskar Kailasam told PTI.

After its formation, Nagaswamy became the first director of the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Archaeology in 1966. He retired in 1988.

He was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhusan in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Nagaswamy archaeologist Padma Bhushan awardee TN Archaeology
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp