FinMin PTR to banks: Use Tamil in all interfaces

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance and Human Resources Palanivel Thiaga Rajan urged all bankers to ensure that Tamil Language is used in all public interfaces such as ATMs and bank forms during a Special State Level Bankers’ Committee Meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

He stressed that bank officials, who are deployed in frontline desks and helpline desks, should be conversant in Tamil. During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the implementation of various government schemes in the banks. He urged the banks to expedite the implementation of priority sector lending schemes and more importantly extend educational loans to poor students. He also urged banks to provide solutions to remote areas, particularly tribal habitations.

In a first, suggestions were also sought from bankers for the State budget. Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Finance Department, N Muruganandam, CEO of IOB and Chairman, SLBC Tamil Nadu, Partha Prathim Sengupta, Regional Director of RBI SMN Swamy and senior officials took part in the meeting.