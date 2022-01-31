STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Decline in cases doesn’t mean end of wave’

Though test positivity rate has come down, experts say it’s too early to let the guard down

Published: 31st January 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Antigen

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the Covid-19 cases in the State have started to decline again, health experts opine it’s too early to judge that the third wave has begun to flatten. The test positivity rate (TPR), which on January 25 had reached 20.2 per cent — the highest during the third wave — has come down to 16.2 per cent on Sunday. While on January 25, the State had tested 1,48,469 samples and reported 30,055 cases, on Sunday, it tested 1,36,952 samples and logged 22,238 cases.

Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, however, said it was too early to take a definite call. “We need to open up depending on our health system’s capacity to handle, including mortality and morbidity patterns. This is what we are doing now with the opening of schools,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said it was very preliminary to say the cases are declining or the wave is flattening. Though the cases have come down in some of the districts, the situation in those bordering Kerala and Karnataka is still to be monitored, he added.Radhakrishnan said 20 per cent of the cases were still having the delta variant, and that it posed a threat even as only five per cent of the active cases in the State are in hospitals.

ALSO READ: Severity of COVID-19 during third wave is low, says Radhakrishnan 

He said the deaths were being reported in the unvaccinated, partially-vaccinated and the elderly with comorbidities. The health secretary urged the public to get along with their daily activities, as suggested by international public health experts, and get vaccinated and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. He advised people who test positive to visit doctors and get screened instead of deciding the severity of the infection themselves.

The surge in the State had started since December 29, a day when it reported 739 cases. It may be noted that fresh cases in other States have also started declining.Meanwhile, Dr Manikandan Nesan, an Epidemiologist based in Chennai, said the R-naught (R0) value of TN has dropped from a peak of 3.46 to 1.00 on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr TS Selvavinayagam Covid Third wave
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp