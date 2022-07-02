Tangedco sets record in wind power purchase

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco on Thursday made its highest ever wind power purchase of 5,535 MW. According to the Tangedco data, the previous record was 5,129 MW in August 2020. A senior official told TNIE that the State’s power demand on Thursday was 15,366 MW.

“The wind season in TN starts in May and ends in October. Tangedco usually procures around 4,000 MW of wind power in June and July alone. But, wind-power generation this year has been good from the start. Depending on wind condition, more wind power can be generated in the coming days,” he added.

V Ganesan, a windmill owner in Tirunelveli, told TNIE that compared with the previous year, he generated more power. Tangedco’s increasing of substations in southern parts of the State eased transmission of power. “Tangedco is currently building a new substation with a capacity of 765 Kilovolt in Virudhunagar,” he added.

‘More power this year’

V Ganesan, a windmill owner in Tirunelveli, told TNIE that compared with the previous year, he generated more power. Tangedco’s increasing of substations in southern parts of the State eased transmission of power, he said. “Tangedco is currently building a new substation with a capacity of 765 Kilovolt in Virudhunagar,” he added.