Revamped Katpadi rail overbridge in Vellore now open to commuters

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The revamped rail overbridge built across Katpadi railway station in Vellore city is now open to the public. Collector P Kumaravel Pandian flagged off vehicles from the bridge on Monday morning. The bridge had been closed from June 1 due to reparation work worth Rs 1 crore.

From July 1, two-wheeler traffic was allowed on the bridge. And, now all vehicles are allowed, except heavy vehicles. The Collector said rash driving should be avoided.

"A parapet wall, which is also damaged, will be repaired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Railways. Instructions have been issued to officials concerned. However, transportation will not be stopped during the work," Kumaravel Pandian said. Steps are being taken to construct an alternative route at a cost of Rs 2 crore, he said.

He also pointed out that the COVID-19 control measures will be strictly implemented. He said that there are enough beds to admit COVID-19 patients, and over 1,000 beds are ready for use.