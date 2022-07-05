STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Revamped Katpadi rail overbridge in Vellore now open to commuters

Collector P Kumaravel Pandian flagged off vehicles from the bridge which had been closed from June 1 due to reparation work worth Rs 1 crore.

Published: 05th July 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Battered condition of the Katpadi Railway Bridge

Battered condition of the Katpadi Railway Bridge. (Photo| S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The revamped rail overbridge built across Katpadi railway station in Vellore city is now open to the public. Collector P Kumaravel Pandian flagged off vehicles from the bridge on Monday morning. The bridge had been closed from June 1 due to reparation work worth Rs 1 crore.

From July 1, two-wheeler traffic was allowed on the bridge. And, now all vehicles are allowed, except heavy vehicles. The Collector said rash driving should be avoided.

"A parapet wall, which is also damaged, will be repaired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Railways. Instructions have been issued to officials concerned. However, transportation will not be stopped during the work," Kumaravel Pandian said. Steps are being taken to construct an alternative route at a cost of Rs 2 crore, he said.

He also pointed out that the COVID-19 control measures will be strictly implemented. He said that there are enough beds to admit COVID-19 patients, and over 1,000 beds are ready for use. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Katpadi railway station Katpadi railway bridge
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp