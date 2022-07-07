STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heritage buildings in Thanjavur city are being demolished, rue activists

Last week, an ancient building at Karanthai was partially demolished for expanding an approach road to the newly-constructed bridge across the Vadavaru.

An over 200-year-old Maratha period building was demolished in Karanthai

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Despite opposition from culture enthusiasts, heritage buildings in Thanjavur city, once the capital of Cholas, is being continuously demolished by government agencies and private individuals for various reasons.

"It is regrettable that the Maratha period (1674-1855) building was demolished for the road work. Development works should be taken up without damaging heritage structures. Centuries old buildings on East Main Street in Thanjavur were partially pulled down recently in the name of clearing encroachment," said an Archeological Department official, who worked in Thanjavur.

Chola Historical Research Centre president Ayyampettai N Selvaraj told The New Indian Express that the recently demolished buildings in Karanthai are part of the more than 200-year-old Bavasamy Ramar Mutt. "Lovers of history and heritage structures expect the authorities to have a second thought before demolishing such buildings. Enthusiasts are shocked to see temple entrances, entrances of schools and some public buildings demolished on the four main streets of Thanjavur city.

There is no second opinion that encroachments on both sides of main roads should be cleared. But, the corporation should have consideration regarding heritage buildings, which are more than 100 years old. These buildings are the identity of Thanjavur." The building in Karanthai is owned by a private individual and it was demolished only with the owner's consent, a corporation official said.

However, archaeologists said even if it were owned by a private individual, the building had its heritage value. The Thanjavur Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage has been urging authorities to declare buildings that are over 100 years old as heritage buildings and make a list of such buildings. It also has been urging the district administration to issue City Heritage Regulations and Guidelines to preserve such structures.

When asked whether there is a proposal to constitute a Heritage Conservation Committee for Thanjavur city on the lines of one constituted by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said he would look into it. It may be noted that the demolition drive of heritage buildings kicked off in the city, beginning in 2017 with the demolition of the century-old council meeting hall of Thanjavur municipality.

Later, when the Smart Cities Mission was launched in Thanjavur, a contractor engaged by the corporation started demolishing an old fort wall dating back to the 16th century at the East Rampart area. Following protests by activists, the demolition was stopped.

Later, more than a century-old Ramanathan Mandram (Sudharshana Sabha), where legends of Tamil stage such as KR Ramasamy, NS Krishnan and CN Annadurai staged their plays, was demolished by the corporation, claiming that the building was in a dilapidated condition. Similarly, an over 100-year-old masonic lodge was also demolished by the corporation.

