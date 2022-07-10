24,000 vacancies: Madras High Court asks Tangedco to consider interim appointments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to explore the option of hiring temporary staff for field assistants (trainee) posts before regular recruitment can be done for the posts.

While hearing a batch of petitions regarding appointment of gangman and field assistants filed by job aspirants, Justice D Krishnakumar recently said the Tangedco, in an affidavit, has pointed out that 23,968 field assistants (trainee) posts are vacant and after obtaining approval from the government, a proposal will be placed before the Tangedco board for filling the posts.

Directing the respondents to file an additional report by July 11 intimating the time required to fill the permanent vacancies, the judge asked Tangedco to inform the court about the feasibility of making appointments on a temporary basis. The petitions were filed by job aspirants, including S Santhiya, P Arun and M Sathya, seeking orders to Tangedco to hold recruitment for the posts.

According to the power utility, the post of gangman was created in 2019, and their nature of work include digging of holes for poles and stringing and installation of poles. Field assistants must maintain uninterrupted power supply.

Notifications were issued for recruiting 5,318 gangman and 2,900 field assistant in 2020 and 2021 but the process could not be completed due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the State government brought in the TN Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Act, 2022, (Tamil Nadu Act No.14 of 22) for filling up vacancies in State-owned public sector undertakings, State corporations and statutory boards. Subsequently, the notifications for recruitment made in 2020 and 2021 to the posts of gangmen and field assistants were cancelled.

Now, prior approval has to be obtained from the government before recruiting the personnel. Once the government gives its nod, a proposal will be placed before the Tangedco board for approval, and subsequently requests will be made to TNPSC for recruitment.