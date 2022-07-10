STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coming soon: A virtual assistant 'MakkalNalamBot' for info on government schemes

MakkalNalamBot allows users to select the details of their gender, age and income to learn about the schemes available across the State.

Published: 10th July 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

MakkalNalambot

Collector V Vishnu introduces MakkalNalamBot during an open innovation challenge ‘GovTechThon’ in Tirunelveli. (V Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: All it takes is a touch and a swipe on your cell phone for an idea to spread like wildfire. Yet, many get settled on the margins. A large section of the public are forced to stand in long queues outside government offices to identify and ensure their rights, guaranteed under the Constitution.

In a bid to find a silver bullet to this problem, Collector V Vishnu floated an open innovation challenge ‘GovTechThon’, inviting innovators to build a virtual assistant chatbot for government schemes. What happened next was the collective effort from three youngsters — RS Siva Subramanian (33), R Ajithkumar (27), and T Venkadesh (22)  —  from Government College of Technology in Coimbatore that had teamed up to come up with a solution.

Siva Subramanian, who is a UK-based chat-box designer, created a basic Telegram chatbot design with his two juniors.

The design is called MakkalNalamBot. It allows users to select the details of their gender, age and income to learn about the schemes available across the State. Not only did the team win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, but they also bagged an opportunity to inculcate the model in a software to be launched later this month.

The software, with more than 132 schemes, was described to be a one-stop solution for those seeking assistance with government schemes, from cradle to the grave.

“We are currently working with more than eight departments in the district administration. The language is solely Tamil as of now, fully integrated software will be launched once all schemes are included,” said Ajithkumar.

Some of the schemes that will be included in the chatbot are Pre-matric Scholarship by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department, Pre-matric Scholarship and Incentive Scheme for rural girls  by BC MBC Welfare department.

Regarding privacy concerns, MakkalNalambot has a lofty claim, as it does not require the unique identity number. “Aadhar and other personal data will not be collected. The software will protect the privacy of individuals and will not store previous queries,” said Siva, adding that nobody will have to type a single word, and the guidance for schemes will be a touch-only process.

District National Informatics Centre Technical director Arumuganainar assured the software will get precise results in 6-7 touches. “An individual is eligible for many schemes, especially women. They will be provided guidance on which department they should approach for each scheme. A point of contact will also be given,” he said.

The team plans to expand its horizon and include Central schemes in different languages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MakkalNalambot GovTechThon Collector V Vishnu virtual assistant chatbot government schemes Telegram
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp