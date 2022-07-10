STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Implement millet project, farmers of TN's Perambalur district urge government

When farmers were struggling to get proper price, the government included Perambalur district in its millet project in the Budget announcement.

Published: 10th July 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Farm workers engaged in millet farming in Perali village of Perambalur district. (Photo | Express)

Farm workers engaged in millet farming in Perali village of Perambalur district. (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: With health consciousness on the rise, the demand for millets has increased. Farmers of the Perambalur district, who have been cultivating millets, have urged the state government to implement all the announcements made in the Budget this year to help them increase coverage in the months of Aadi (June-July) and Avani (July-August).

According to sources, farmers in the district used to cultivate Ragi, Kodo, Sorghum and pearl millets two decades ago. Eventually, they switched to maize and cotton as cash crops, due to lack of proper price and marketing for millets. 

Even though farmers initially got a profit, things slowly changed and they started suffering owing to various problems like the use of chemicals and lack of remunerative price. 

With millets gaining popularity among people, farmers began cultivating various varieties in Ladhapuram, Perali, Adhanur and Moongilbadi in the district. When farmers were struggling to get proper price, the government included Perambalur district in its millet project in the Budget announcement. As seeds are usually sown in Adi and Aavani, farmers have urged the government to implement the millet scheme.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, T Nallappan, a farmer from Perali, said, "I have been cultivating millets for the past six years. I welcomed this project. However, Aadi has begun and the government is yet to make any announcement about the project. We do not know whether the government will make these seeds available at agriculture centres and direct procurement centres. In particular, pearl millet will be sown this month, but that seed is not available at agricultural centres. It is more expensive when we buy it from private players. The government should supply seeds, and procure our millet crop through PDS shops."

Another farmer, J Ramakrishnan from Ladapuram, said, "The government should not stop this scheme with a mere announcement. It should encourage farmers by announcing subsidies. I have also been cultivating millet since last year. We do not have to depend on any seed and chemical company to grow this. We can move to organic farming. The government should announce activities of this project at the earliest. This will increase millet production and benefit farmers. This will also strengthen organic farming efforts of the government." 

When The New Indian Express contacted, Perambalur Agriculture Joint Director S Karunanidhi said, "In this millet project, the government has asked us for an action plan to increase coverage, production, marketing and value addition for the district. A government order will be issued soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
millets farmers budget
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp