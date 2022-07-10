Tangedco to identify land for 45 new substations

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco has directed its chief engineers to identify land for 45 of the 316 new substations planned across TN to strengthen its power distribution network.

A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that the corporation already identified land for 271 new substations and floated tenders for 174.

The power utility has requested district collectors for help to identify the land within the next couple of months. Currently, the officials were preparing a pre-feasibility report for the new substations. Once readied, the report would be sent to the TN government.

Tangedco currently distributes power via high tension and low tension cable networks and underground cables supported by 33/11 kilovolt (kV) substations and 11/22 kV distribution transformers.

The peak demand this year so far was 17,593 MW. Over the next 10 years, demand is expected to reach 24,000 MW. As such, strengthening the distribution network is critical. The 316 new substations would start working in the next three years, the officer said.

Gas insulated substations

To reduce the land required for a substation, Tangedco has established Gas Insulated Substations (GIS) in Chennai. While a normal 33/11 kV substation needs at least 20,000 sqft, a GIS needs only 10,000 sqft.

Power distribution network in TN

Number of 33kV substations - 773

High Tension lines - 1.88 lakh kms

Low Tension lines - 6.17 lakh kms

Distribution transformers - 3.73 lakh

Consumers - 324.54 lakh