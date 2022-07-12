STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

If opposed, Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway won't take off: Union minister VK Singh

When asked about Tamil Nadu government's appeal to remove expired toll gates, Singh said that there are tolling procedures we follow in consonance with the rule.

Published: 12th July 2022 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Civil Aviation VK Singh

MoS Civil Aviation VK Singh (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: "The Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway project will not take off if people oppose it," Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways, and Civil Aviation VK Singh said in Vellore on Sunday.

Funds have been sanctioned for the project but we won't start the work until we get 90 per cent land. However, if people have a problem with that, the project will not take off, Singh told reporters after chairing a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers.

At the meeting, we reviewed the ongoing works concerning roads, highways, and transport in Tamil Nadu. And also discussed ways to work for the party's growth in the state and welfare of its workers, Singh said.

When asked about Tamil Nadu government's appeal to remove expired toll gates, Singh said that there are tolling procedures we follow in consonance with the rule. But we are hoping to remove all the toll structures in the next two years and replace them with 'electronic tolling', which means vehicles will automatically be logged at entry and exit points while passing through the area and the amount will be deducted with respect to the number of kilometres travelled by a passenger.

Regarding the 'green airport' project, Singh said two places have been identified and the State government has been informed to select one of the sites they see fit for development. Accordingly, we will initiate further steps such as carrying out field inspections and preparing detailed reports.

The Minister for State also said a new integrated terminal is under construction at Chennai Airport and it will come into operation very soon. When asked about the status of Vellore Airport, Singh said works are being carried out as per plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Salem expressway VK Singh
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp