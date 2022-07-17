Team of ministers inspect flooded areas in Ooty, Gudalur

P S Sundar By

Express News Service

COONOOR: The team of Ministers formed by Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the flood relief areas in Ooty and Gudalur for the second day on Saturday. The Ministers inspected the compound wall of Government Medical College in Ooty which collapsed due to the rain and distributed essential items along with ₹1,000 to those who are staying in the flood relief centre in Thalaiyattumund.



The Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Electricity Senthil Balaji and the Forest Minister K Ramachandran also conducted a review meeting in Ooty with the Commissioner for Revenue Administration S K Prabhakar, Collector S P Amrith and officials of various departments. The Ministers said that 40 members of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force in Ooty and another batch of 40 members in Ooty are keeping watch over the situation. They assured to move in more forces from other districts if necessary.



Revenue Minister Ramachandran said that during the recent rains, one lost life, one house was fully damaged and 61 houses were partially damaged. Because of the timely precautionary measures taken by the district administration including the de-silting of canals and removal of 163 trees which were in a precarious condition, major losses have been prevented despite unabated torrential rains, he said. He also added that a report would be submitted to the CM seeking necessary funds to take adequate precautionary measures to face such disasters in the Nilgiris district.



Meanwhile, Avalanchi continued to record torrential rains. For the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, a rainfall of 870 mm was recorded in The Nilgiris of which 173 mm was in Avalanchi. Upper Bhavani received 96 mm.



Federation of Service Organisations R Subramaniam said, “As the capacity of storage in the dams is limited, water is being wastefully let down the canal courses. Our plea for constructing another dam in Coonoor to store excess water during such rains has fallen on deaf ears. We have now once again urged.

