 Bad roads top complaints against Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation

Published: 20th July 2022 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) resumed its weekly public grievance redressal meeting on Tuesday. Participants raised complaints about the condition of roads in the city, which got worse after the onset of the South West monsoon.

"The civic body has planned to lay roads in YGS Nagar in ward 3 of Chinnavedampatti. Although we appreciate the move, it would be much helpful if the officials lay a new tar road for the northern part of the area too," said Murugesan, treasurer of YGS Nagar Residents and Owners welfare association.

Apart from the road issues, many complained about clogged drains and demanded the civic body to clear the clogs immediately.

Sivakumar, a functionary of Subbulakshmi Nagar Residents Welfare Association said, "Majority of the sewer channels needs to be desilted, as rainwater stagnates on roads. Also, the corporation must build new storm water drains in our to prevent water stagnation."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, "We received 86 petitions and they have been forwarded to the zonal officials concerned. The issues will be sorted out within a few days." Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar presided over the meeting alongside deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila and city engineer (in-charge) S Arasu.

