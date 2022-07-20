Coimbatore's Senthil Nagar residents await road for 12 years, official says work will start soon

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of the Senthil Nagar of ward 50 in Sowripalayam have been playing the waiting game with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for more than 12 years to get damaged roads in their area fixed.

Netaji Road is one of the major roads that connect Sowripalayam with Avinashi road. it is in a bad condition for the past 12 years. Adding to the pain, recently, the road was dug for installing water pipelines and underground drainage (UGD) works.

Rajkumar, a resident of Netaji Road, "Our request for new road had fallen only deaf ears. We have been travelling on the bad road for more than 12 years now. The road was already in poor condition for a long time and the civic body has made it worse by digging it up."

Mathumitha, another resident of Senthil Nagar said, "I have witnessed numerous accidents on this road. The recent rains have turned the road into a slush field, resulting in accidents. The potholes filled with rainwater have made the motorists unaware of the death traps. The officials must immediately take action and fix the road."

When contacted, councillor C Geetha said the previous government had failed to lay any road in the past 10 years. She said works are pending to install 24x7 water supply pipelines for 7 to 8 houses in Senthil Nagar and a new road shall be laid once the works are completed.

East Zone Chairperson Lakumi Ilanjelvi said, "We have already inspected the road along with the officials and have prepared estimates for laying a new tar road in Senthil Nagar and are waiting for funds. We will try to pass a resolution in the upcoming council meeting and will finish the road’s work on a war foot basis."

