Wait for night train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru gets longer

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore is the second largest revenue generating station for Southern Railways after Chennai, but railway officials are yet to fulfil the three-decade-long demand of passengers for a night train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru , the reason for which remains a mystery.

There are several overnight trains to Bengaluru which have a stopover in Coimbatore, including the Kannur-Yeswanthpur Express and Kanyakumari-Bengaluru Express. But, the trains always run full and booking a berth is difficult.

Also, the railways operates a day service, Uday Express, which leaves Coimbatore at 5.45 am and reaches Bengaluru at 12.40 pm.

J Sathish, a member of DRUCC Salem division, said, "Major IT companies have expanded their operations across the city. This is the best time to operate a dedicated night train to Bengaluru, since every week, a large number of youths travel home."

DRUCC member K Jayaraj told The New Indian Express, "If the authorities are not able to operate an overnight train to Bengaluru, they should have taken steps to operate trains at junctions from North Karnataka, since Coimbatore and North Karnataka have business and agricultural links. Trains can be introduced from Coimbatore to Shivamogga or Hosapete with a stopover at Bengaluru."

Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan said the demand has been pending since 2006. In 2010-11, officials conducted a feasiblity study, but the proposal is yet to become a reality. The MP added that he would raise the issue in Parliament.

However, sources in the railways said the existing services are adequate to cater to the demand between Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

