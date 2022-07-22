Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Coonoor suffers 10-hour power outage

Coonoor municipal sources said that the rains helped water storage rise to some extent in Raliah Dam, the principal source of water supply to the town.

By PS Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR: Coonoor and its suburbs suffered power outage that last for about 10 hours on Thursday. "TNEB officials claimed that they repaired poles that were damaged by the recent rains and also carried out maintenance works at the sub-station. But they did not make any announcement to consumers," alleged R Subramaniam, Convener of Federation of Service Organisations.

Meanwhile, the rains which remained lull last couple of days returned with vigour.  On Thursday afternoon, it rained heavily in Coonoor and suburbs for about two hours. Coonoor municipal sources said that the rains helped water storage rise to some extent in Raliah Dam, the principal source of water supply to the town.

Trees removed

In Ooty, a few trees fell on road and were removed. At Charing Cross, traffic was blocked for about four hours. Meteorological department has forecast rains for two more days.

Alternate housing plan

The state government is building houses in alternate places to accommodate residents of Indira Nagar in Naduvattam near Gudalur.

Monitoring Officer for the district Anandakumar inspected progress of the construction recently. He said Indira Nagar has been identified to be prone for floods. A total of 33 houses are being built at an outlay of  Rs 2.10 lakh each, he said.

