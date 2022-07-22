Home States Tamil Nadu

TANGEDCO plans Rs 60 rent for EB meters from September 2022

TANGEDCO proposed to increase by 100 per cent charges for changing or shifting meter boards due to damage or for accommodating additional safety features such as earth leaks.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has sought permission from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission to collect rent for meters from consumers. If granted approval, consumers will have to pay Rs 120 as meter rent bimonthly from September. 

The Rs 120-rent is for the digital meters. As for the smart meters that TANGEDCO is planning to install across TN in future the proposed rent is Rs 350. 

A senior TANGEDCO official told The New Indian Express that the consumer can avoid paying rent by opting to purchase the meter. Regulation 5 (11) of the TN Electricity Supply Code empowers Tangedco to collect meter-related charges. 

Moreover, TANGEDCO proposed to increase by 100 per cent charges for changing or shifting meter boards due to damage or for accommodating additional safety features such as earth leaks. Currently, changing/shifting a meter board costs Rs 500 for LT consumers and Rs 750 for LT (three phases) consumers. 

The cost will shoot up to Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 respectively if the proposal is approved. For LT Current Transformer services, the cost will range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, while for HT, it will raise from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

TANGEDCO's non-tariff revenue was Rs 1,730.50 cr in 2021-22; it’s planning to generate Rs 1,793.45  cr (3.7 per cent increase) in 2022-23.

DMDK protest on July 27

CHENNAI: DMDK has scheduled a protest on July 27 to condemn the proposed hike on EB tariff. In a press release, it said party district units would stage a demonstration in front of collectorates on July 27. DMDK Party treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant would lead a demonstration in Madurai

