Kovai police, collector differ on nod for ‘rescue’ drive by NGOs, six held

COIMBATORE: A day after a group of people alleged that they were forcibly removed from the streets and detained in a building, district police arrested six members of NGOs that carried out the drive to rescue destitute and people with mental health issues, on Tuesday. Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of police, which helped NGOs, said the district administration had permitted the drive. "About 11 NGOs obtained permission from the District Collector two weeks ago to rescue mentally ill and homeless people and rehabilitate them. The permission letter reached us on 20 July. Upon the advice of the District Social Welfare Officer, we supported them and rescued only the destitute people. Without our knowledge, they took a few people who are not mentally ill. We have nothing to do with it," AHTU inspector R Roslin told TNIE. District Collector GS Sameeran claimed his office did not issue any written approval to the NGOs. "We are trying to find out if they gave police a false letter or their application letter. They might have shown the letter requesting permission. The fact is that police believed it was for a good purpose and assisted them. The inquiry will bring out the truth," Sameeran added. For his part, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan, under whose control the AHTU comes, ordered an inquiry against personnel involved in the drive. "We have started an inquiry to find out if police officers are involved in any violation," Balakrishnan told TNIE. Earlier in the day, Thondamuthur police, under whose jurisdiction the shelter where the human rights violation took place, arrested six persons working for the NGO following a complaint from Perur Tahsildar S Indhumathi. They were charged under Sections 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 294 (b)(uttering obscene words), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (ii) (Criminal intimidation) of IPC and released on bail. Besides, 52 people including a few mentally ill people were shifted to another home at Dhaliyur village. "They would be handed over to the district Social welfare department. Others, as they demanded immediate release were dropped at where they want," said Indhumathi. The shelter is located on the premises of a college of theology which was closed in 2015 for some violations. The NGO that worked with the police had taken the building on rent for a few days. It had planned to take the rescued people to Villupuram where it runs a shelter for homeless people, sources said. The people who were housed there alleged that the NGO took away their belongings such as Aadhaar, licences, and cash and destroyed them. Police are investigating the allegation. At least 131 persons were 'rescued' three days ago and housed in the shelter. Many of them said they have families and worked as daily wage labourers. They alleged that they were taken to the shelter forcibly and tonsured and assaulted by the NGO.