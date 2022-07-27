Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK seeks CBI probe into ransacking of HQ

The violent incidents that took place on July 11 at party headquarters and urged the DGP to transfer the case to either CBI or an independent authority.

Published: 27th July 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 03:07 AM

The ransacked AIADMK headquarters in Chennai | file photo

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the ‘inaction’ of the State police in investigating the violent incidents that took place on July 11 at party headquarters and urged the DGP to transfer the case to either CBI or an independent authority.

Former minister CV Shanmugam submitted a representation in this regard to the DGP. In the representation, Shanmugam summed up what happened on July 11 at the AIADMK headquarters and that even after three complaints, police have not taken any step to start an investigation. Copies of the representation have also been sent to the State home secretary, the Chennai police commissioner, and the inspector of Royapettah police station.

“The police are yet to visit the AIADMK headquarters to assess the scene of the crime. Only after police visit can we touch any object there and rearrange the office,” a senior functionary said. The party is also planning to move court if police response is insufficient.

Meanwhile, JCD Prabhakar, a staunch supporter of O Panneerselvam (OPS), lodged a complaint with the Royapettah police regarding the July 11 incidents at AIADMK headquarters. He said there was no truth in the complaint lodged by Shanmugam on July 23 alleged that documents were stolen from the headquarters. “No original property document is kept at party headquarters even during the times of J Jayalalithaa. This decision was taken to protect party assets.”

Prabhakar said the document regarding the golden armour for Pasumpon Muthuramlinga Thevar was being handled jointly by OPS and the family of Muthuramalinga Thevar. As such, Amma (Jayalalithaa) kept the document always with OPS and it’s still with him.” He sought action against T Nagar Sathya, Virugambakkam VN Ravi, MK Ashok, Aadhi Rajaram, and P Mahalingam and a few others for damaging the properties in the AIADMK headquarters.

He alleged that when OPS tried to enter the office on July 11, ‘goondas’ brought by the above prevented his entry. They also damaged the vehicles and it was only to protect certain documents that cadre kept them in OPS’ vehicle, he said.

OPS continues appointments
Former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan has been appointed organising secretary of the AIADMK while former MLA RT Ramachandran will be the secretary to Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai. C Thirumaran and RV Babu will be president and secretary of the lawyers’ wing. In Puducherry, former MLA Om Sakthi Sekar has been appointed party secretary

