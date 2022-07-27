Stalin likely to announce site for second airport in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The site for the second airport in Chennai is likely to be announced by CM MK Stalin after discussions with Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Industries Secretary S Krishnan.

Stating that discussions were held with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over site clearance for the two shortlisted airports Pannur in Tiruvallur and Parandur in Kanchipuram, Thennarasu, while speaking to reporters in Delhi, said the site will be finalised by the CM, adding that TN was pushing for a second airport for Karur.

The minister also said the expansion of airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Tiruchy were discussed during the meeting. Meanwhile, discussions were held to set up an aircraft Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) complex near Chennai Airport. It is learnt that a proposal has been sent to the Airport Authority of India for access to the airport’s airstrip, essential for MRO operation.

