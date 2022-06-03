STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NHAI proposes Tamil Nadu's first animal overpass at Wavuthamalai forest

While big cats and elephants are not spotted here, a large number of hares, bisons, jackals, boars, and snakes are found in the region.

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Animal overpass

Representational image

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: In a bid to prevent animal fatalities and human-animal conflict along the Vadipatti-Thamaraipatti Highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed the construction of an 'animal pass-overbridge' at Wavuthamalai reserve forest range, which borders Madurai and Dindigul.

This could be a first-of-its-kind construction in Tamil Nadu and a proposal recently sent to the State forest department noted that the bridge would significantly reduce the number of animals struck by vehicles on the highway.

Wavuthamalai forest comprises Alagar Kovil hills, Kiluvamalai near Natham, and Perumal Malai in Usilampatti. While big cats and elephants are not spotted here, a large number of hares, bisons, jackals, boars, and snakes are found in the region.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an NHAI official said a survey has been done for building the bridge and the estimated project cost is Rs 12 crore. "The proposal is expected to receive clearance within a week. About 210 metres of the 29.9-km long Vadipatti-Thamaraipatti NHAI ring road in Dindigul falls under this reserve forest. The proposed bridge will have 'pucca' fencing, and a natural environment, containing soil, trees and grass, will be created on top of the bridge. The construction is expected to be over within the next six months," he added. 

District Forest Officer D Guruswamy Dabbala said the bridge would be a sustainable model of development for mitigating conflicts arising due to the passage of animals.  "Along the overpass, a small 2.5-metre opening will be provided for letting smaller animals pass under the bridge. Olfactory, noise and light barriers, fencing, and signage provisions are included in the project. The forest department will also set up water ponds and other facilities for animals," he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Vadipatti Thamaraipatti Highway Wavuthamalai forest range Animal overpass
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp