Diploma in Modern Office Practice passouts in Tamil Nadu can join B.Com via lateral entry

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Diploma in Modern Office Practice (DMOP) course, which is currently offered in six government polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu, has been renamed as Diploma in Commercial Practice (DCOM). Students who complete the course can join second-year B.Com under lateral entry. The government has reserved 10 per cent of seats for this.

DCOM, a three-year diploma course, is only available at the government polytechnic colleges in Coimbatore, Madurai, Ooty, Aranthangi, Dr Dharmambal Women's Polytechnic, and State Institute of Commerce Education in Chennai. In addition to this, three government and aided colleges will offer the course from this academic year.

B Senthilkumar, a guest lecturer in DCom department of government women's polytechnic college in Coimbatore, told The New Indian Express, "The course is approved by AICTE and 80 per cent of the syllabus is commerce, accountancy, typewriting, shorthand, office automation, DTP and Tally with GST. The remaining 20 per cent is skill-oriented and the course is considered on par BCom. When the course name was DMOP, students weren’t aware of it. The name, DCom, will be used officially from coming academic year."

"Students who completed class 10 and who have 60 per cent marks can join this course. The fee is only Rs 2,500 per annum. After completing this course, students can join second-year B.Com (all branches) directly in government, aided and self-financing colleges. They will also get degree certificates from the universities like other students," he explained.

Principal of the State Institute of Commerce Education, K Muthukumar said, "Now, Value and Ethics and GST portions have been added to the syllabus. As per the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) 2021 order, an additional intake of 10 per cent of seats should be created in the colleges for the lateral entry admission for the second year in B.Com courses exclusively to the diploma students who studied the Diploma in Commercial Practice."

"Students can enrol for lateral entry from this academic year. The higher education department has given information regarding this to State universities. Admission would start next month. Students joining the diploma course will get a scholarship, hostel facility, and free transportation," he said.