Palm tree workers board gets new lease of life a decade later

The DMK government, after assuming power has taken steps to protect the State tree and secure the livelihood of palm tree climbers from unnecessary police action.

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu palm tree workers welfare board has been reconstituted after 11 years with former Nanguneri MLA A Narayanan being appointed as chairman and 15 others -representing State government, employers and workers --- named as members.

The DMK government, after assuming power in May 2021, has taken steps to protect the State tree and secure the livelihood of palm tree climbers involved in collecting palm sap (pathaneer) from unnecessary police action.

The palm tree workers welfare board was first constituted on September 1, 2006, under the labour welfare and skill development department and reconstituted on August 19, 2010. No member, however, was nominated to the board during the AIADMK regime for 10 years.

Following a proposal from the labour department commissioner in May this year, the State government reconstituted the board and appointed former MLA Ernavoor Narayanan as its chairman. Commissioner of Labour, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Palm Products Development Board and CEO of Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board will be members of the board.  The body will also have representatives from palm workers and employers.

The representatives for the employers include Agri K Pasumai Vallavan Madras School of Social work Assistant Professor M Antony Stephen, Palm researcher Godson Samuel, G Kalavathi, D Anto Brighten of Thoothukudi. In addition, C Gnanadhas, P Singaran, R Sadaiappan and D Palanisamy and ASV Edison have been nominated to represent the manual workers.

Speaking to TNIE, Ernavoor Narayanan, a native of Valavallan in Thoothukudi,  said he will initiate steps to increase the membership of the board from 10,000 to one lakh, request Chief Minister MK Stalin to enhance compensation given to palm climbers for fatalities or injuries suffered while climbing trees and increase karupatti (palm jaggery) production.

Narayanan, president of Samathuva Makkal Kazhagam, said he has planned to enroll 25 palm climbers each from every village, involved in pathaneer tapping, across the State. The beneficiaries for the board’s welfare schemes will be chosen based on the report of VAO and panchayat chief of the village concerned, he added.

