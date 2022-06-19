STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPCB told to take action against panchayat officials violating waste management rules

The green bench had taken suo moto cognisance based on a TNIE article titled 'Urapakkam residents brave death threats, turn cesspool into lake' and constituted a joint committee.

Published: 19th June 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

TheNational Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take action against erring Kattankolathur panchayat officials, including imposing environmental compensation, for violating Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The green bench had taken suo moto cognisance based on a TNIE article titled “Urapakkam residents brave death threats, turn cesspool into lake” and constituted a joint committee, which found several violations in panchayat limits like unsegregated garbage being dumped at the Kolathur dumpsite and pollution in Karanai Puducheri lake. 

Disposing of the case, the NGT bench comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal directed the TNPCB to monitor the implementation of SWM Rules. The Chengalpattu District Collector was also directed to remove encroachments on the waterbody and restore it to its original state, in co-ordination with the PWD and the local bodies. The Collector was also told to take appropriate steps to provide a protection mechanism by constructing eco-fencing or providing biological diversity parks. 

In a compliance report submitted recently, the block development officer of the panchayat said the segregated solid waste is now collected door-to-door and disposed of at the dumpsite at Kolathur. The panchayat also said construction of a micro-composting centre at Urapakkam at a cost of `25 lakh has begun. 

On removal of encroachments, the panchayat submitted that due to Covid-19 pandemic, evictions were delayed.“The survey has been completed. The evictions will be completed within 6 months,” the compliance report says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Kattankolathur panchayat
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp