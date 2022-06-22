STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tangedco to collect network charges for rooftop solar service

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of its effort to shore up revenue, Tangedco has decided to collect network charge from rooftop solar power service consumers for using the transmission lines and transformers of the State power utility. 

Consumers have to install a meter at their own cost to measure the power generated. Network charge would be collected based on the meter reading. All consumers should install the meter before June 30, officials said. 

According to a senior official, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) issued orders on October 10, 2021, allowing Tangedco to collect the charge but the order has not been implemented so far. Tangedco has planned to collect arrears charge from the date of the order. “Network charge for up to 10 kilowatt (KW) will be `1.27 for low-tension (LT) service and `0.83 for high-tension (HT) service,” the official said. 

The official said those having own land were eligible to install solar plant. Erecting separate transmission lines or network facilities were not mandatory. The solar panel lines would be connected to nearby HT tower lines.

Comments

