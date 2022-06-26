One held for installing Bharat Sena flag near a mosque in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three functionaries of Hindu outfit Bharat Sena were booked for allegedly installing a flag in front of a mosque in Kannappa Nagar near Rathinapuri in Coimbatore and one man from the organization was arrested in the case.

Rathinapuri police team, led by sub-inspector R Kasthuri, were patrolling the 9th street in Kannapa Nagar on Friday around 9.30 am, when they found a Bharat Sena flag in front of Durairaj, a resident’s house, near a mosque.

The police found after inquiry that Bharat Sena’s state secretary Vasu, Coimbatore city functionary Arumugam and another person had installed the flag pole, after which sub-inspector Kasthuri lodged a complaint against the three and claimed that the trio knew that there was a mosque located in the area and wanted to trigger communal tensions in the area. They were booked under various sections of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) (TNOPPD) act.



Police arrested E Vasu alias Srinivasan (42) in connection with the case, who has been remanded in judicial custody. In another case, the police booked two persons, Jaffer and Nagoorkani, from SDPI, for installing their party flagpole in front of the same mosque, and a search is on to arrest them.