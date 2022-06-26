STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

One held for installing Bharat Sena flag near a mosque in Coimbatore

Police arrested E Vasu alias Srinivasan (42) in connection with the case

Published: 26th June 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three functionaries of Hindu outfit Bharat Sena were booked for allegedly installing a flag in front of a mosque in Kannappa Nagar near Rathinapuri in Coimbatore and one man from the organization was arrested in the case.

Rathinapuri police team, led by sub-inspector R Kasthuri, were patrolling the 9th street in Kannapa Nagar on Friday around 9.30 am, when they found a Bharat Sena flag in front of Durairaj, a resident’s house, near a mosque.

The police found after inquiry that Bharat Sena’s state secretary Vasu, Coimbatore city functionary Arumugam and another person had installed the flag pole, after which sub-inspector Kasthuri lodged a complaint against the three and claimed that the trio knew that there was a mosque located in the area and wanted to trigger communal tensions in the area. They were booked under various sections of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) (TNOPPD) act.

Police arrested E Vasu alias Srinivasan (42) in connection with the case, who has been remanded in judicial custody. In another case, the police booked two persons, Jaffer and Nagoorkani, from SDPI, for installing their party flagpole in front of the same mosque, and a search is on to arrest them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Sena Coimbatore
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp