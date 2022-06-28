No ‘consent’ obtained for yet to build Tenkasi collectorate?

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Though the construction of the Tenkasi collectorate was started over a year ago, the authorities are yet to obtain a Consent to Establish (CTE) order, and an environmental clearance (EC) from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). District Environmental Engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) C Suyambu Thangarani mentioned about this violation in reply to a complaint filed by activist S P Muthuraman.

Notably, the construction was not stopped even after a show-cause notice was served under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, to the authorities concerned, the official added. “I had met with the Public Works Department (PWD) officials and asked them to obtain necessary approval from the TNPCB as soon as possible.

With regard to the EC, the SEIAA should decide the further course of action. We have also made recommendations to the TNPCB office in Chennai to immediately issue directions to stop the collectorate construction,” Thangarani told TNIE.

Activist Muthuraman said the PWD failed to obtain the approvals in spite of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court insisting on environmental clearance for government and private buildings in several instances.

“The principal bench of the NGT imposed a penalty of around Rs 75 crore on seven buildings in Chennai in 2015, when hearing a case wherein I challenged an official memorandum issued by the Union government,” he added.

The construction for the multi-storied Tenkasi collectorate had begun over a year ago and the State government had allotted Rs 119 crore for its first phase of construction activities. When contacted, District P Akash said he would look into the issue.