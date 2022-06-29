STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt set to make two cameras, a sensor for school buses mandatory

The proposal comes in the wake of the death of an eight-year-old boy in Chennai after the van that dropped him off at his school ran over him while reversing.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:45 PM

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to make it mandatory for every school bus to have two cameras and a sensor to ensure the safety of the students. For this purpose, the government has notified a draft amendment to the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012.

According to the draft amendment, a camera should be fixed at the front end and another camera should be fixed at the rear end in such a manner that the driver while taking reverse can have a complete view of the rear side. A sensor should also be fixed at the rear end to give a warning signal. 

The amendment has been proposed in the wake of the death of an eight-year-old boy after the van that dropped him off at his school ran over him while reversing in Chennai in March. 

"Notice is hereby given that the draft amendment will be taken into consideration on or after the expiry of a period of 30 days from the date of publication of this notification in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette and that any objection or suggestion, which may be received from any person with respect thereto before the expiry of the aforesaid period will be considered by the Tamil Nadu government," the notification said.   

The notification also said any objection or suggestion, if any, in this regard should be addressed in duplicate to the Home Secretary, Secretariat, Chennai - 600009.

