Centre to invite international bids to install offshore wind turbines in TN, Gujarat

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intending to promote renewable energy and meet India’s growing power demand, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has decided to install offshore wind turbines in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

As the cost per MW for offshore turbines is higher because of the need for stronger structures and foundations in the marine environment, the Central government would set them up by floating international tenders. The tenders are likely to be floated within four months.

A senior official told TNIE that Dhanushkodi, Arichalmunai, Manappadu and Kanniyakumari were identified to install offshore turbines in Tamil Nadu. To transmit power generated by them, a substation utilising the latest technology, including submarine cables, will be installed in the sea.

The project focuses on Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, where potential zones have been identified, the official said. “As per the policy, the MNRE will act as the nodal Ministry for the development of offshore wind energy in India,” he added.

The TANGEDCO has planned to procure 500 MW at a cost of `3.50 per unit initially. Interestingly, there would be a chance to set up offshore turbines with a combined generation capacity of 30,000 MW in the southern parts of the State.

Another official added that Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, TANGEDCO Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) Rajesh Lakhani, Energy Secretary Ramesh Chand Meena and other officials had recently visited Scotland and a few places in the UK to observe offshore technology.

“It will take more than six years to install the first set of offshore wind turbines in Tamil Nadu because getting a preliminary project report on soil suitability, climate change, wind direction, raw materials, cost of power generation and other aspects is essential. Apart from this, handling fishermen also plays a crucial role,” the official said.

Owing to climate change, India will be able to generate power by using offshore wind turbines from June to December every year, the official explained.

India’s first

India’s first offshore turbines will be set up at Arichalmunai near Dhanushkodi by MNRE in Tamil Nadu

Cost details

The cost of installing offshore wind turbines, substations, and transmission lines per MW is Rs 25 crore compared to Rs 6 crore for onshore wind turbines

Capacity

Offshore wind turbines can generate 5-10 MW per turbine, as against the 2-3 MW of an onshore wind turbine

Where in TN

Dhanushkodi, Arichalmunai, Manappadu and Kanniyakumari were identified to install offshore turbines in TN