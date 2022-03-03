Injured elephant in Coimbatore under treatment in special kraal

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tribal people and officials of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday night set up a special kraal with wooden flooring at Kozhikamuthi to treat an elephant that has severe injuries in the leg. The elephant, aged 4 to 6 years, was rescued in Ulanthy last week. It suffered injuries in the right hind leg and has difficulty walking on three legs.

According to S Ramasubramanian, Conservator of forest Coimbatore and Field Director of MTR "The animal is cooperating with our rescue efforts and active now. The animal entered the Kraal without any resistance. The animal is walking with difficulties in her three legs due to the deep injury on her right hind leg.

"Coimbatore forest veterinary officer A Sukumar provided normal saline mixed with povidone solution to the animal. He has also poured oil of turpentine over the wounds to remove maggots and ayurvedic antiseptic and healing medicines were also sprayed liberally over the wounds. "We have also noticed abscess wounds on the left Elbow and left stifle joint," he said

A Kasilingam Forest Range Officer of Ulanthy forest said the animal is fed sugarcane, banana, ficus leaf and bamboo as it not accepting food that is offered to camp elephants.

Meanwhile, an Expert team from Namakkal, Veterinary College and Research Institute (TANUVAS) headed by Clinics Professor. Dr S Dharmaceelan, examined the animal and collected biological samples for tests.