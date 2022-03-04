Tamil Nadu unseasonal rain fishing ban drowns hopes of fishermen

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The ban on fishing for four days due to a rare weather event in March has affected fishermen in the coastal delta at a "critical juncture."

After the Meteorological Department issued alerts about the depression in the Bay of Bengal and resultant rain over the next four days, the Fisheries Department prevented all fishermen in the coastal delta from venturing into the sea and told them to berth all boats at harbours and fish landing centres.

Traditional fishermen in Vedaranyam, who had to regularly deal with the Sri Lankan Navy conflict, have been thrown off the momentum. K Saravanan, a fisherman from Kodiyakarai, said, "The season of abundance in Palk Strait is just weeks from getting over. We were getting sardines which have good demand. Stopping us now for a few days will have a huge impact on our livelihood."

S Amirthalingam, a fisherman from Arukatuthurai, said, "This is the time we usually start travelling towards the east, from the shore. We were getting mackerels, which fetch a decent price. The rains are now stopping us from getting even that meagre business."

The unseasonal rain has equally affected mechanised boat fishermen. Trawlers and deep-sea fishing boats have been asked to stay put at harbours like Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Poompuhar and Pazhaiyar from March 3 to 6. The two-month annual fishing ban for mechanised boats is scheduled to start on April 15. So, taking away four days of fishing activity has also affected them.

"Our men would be busy in March before we call it a year in April. This month is the only time we get a decent amount of business, before the two-month fishing holiday. So, every day is important for us. The rains are affecting us in such a critical juncture," said K Ananthavelu, a mechanised boat owner from Akkaraipettai.