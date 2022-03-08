Thoothukudi man forced to undergo vasectomy at PHC

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A man alleged he was made to undergo vasectomy procedure forcefully at a PHC in Sayalkudi Ramanathapuram.

In his complaint lodged at Soorangudi police station, the victim, A Muthuserman (47) of Sinthamani Nagar near Vembar in Thoothukudi, said four persons - Sooravali, Muniasamy, Kasilingam and Selvaraj Ganesan of Vembar - had approached him on February 25 under the pretext of seeking his help to cut firewood and took him to the PHC in Sayalkudi. He said he was forced to undergo vasectomy and was given a cheque worth Rs 1,100 after the procedure.

"Ever since the procedure, I am having fatigue and discomfort," he said in the complaint.

Muthuserman, who lives with his wife Panchavarnam, also a labourer, and two children, earn a living by cutting firewood.

Muthuserman said when he questioned the four, they gave him an additional Rs 3,000.

A doctor at the PHC, who preferred anonymity, told TNIE the procedure was done with his permission and the No-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) method was followed. He gave blood samples before the procedure and also cooperated well. He was also given health tablets.

The doctor said Muthuserman and Panchavarnam visited the PHC again for further medical advise. "When the wife questioned the doctors as to why vasectomy was performed on her husband without her prior consent, the doctors made it clear that it is not needed as per the law. The couple was given counselling to dispel rumours and to allay fears of vasectomy," they said.

Rubbishing rumours, the doctor said there is no target to achieve on vasectomy. "However, the field workers who bring people for the procedure will get an incentive of Rs 150 per patient," he added.

People from varied places come for treatment at Sayalkudi PHC as it has been awarded the best performing PHC in the State for three consecutive years, he added.

Meanwhile, Vembar residents said the four persons are touts and used to trap illiterates and drunkards into undergoing vasectomy so that they get some money from referrals. They have managed to convince 12 persons for vasectomy recently, the residents added.