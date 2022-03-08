STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi man forced to undergo vasectomy at PHC

Muthuserman, who lives with his wife Panchavarnam, also a labourer, and two children, earn a living by cutting firewood.

Published: 08th March 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

A Muthuserman (47) of Sinthamani Nagar near Vembar in Thoothukudi.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A man alleged he was made to undergo vasectomy procedure forcefully at a PHC in Sayalkudi Ramanathapuram.

In his complaint lodged at Soorangudi police station, the victim, A Muthuserman (47) of Sinthamani Nagar near Vembar in Thoothukudi, said four persons - Sooravali, Muniasamy, Kasilingam and Selvaraj Ganesan of Vembar - had approached him on February 25 under the pretext of seeking his help to cut firewood and took him to the PHC in Sayalkudi. He said he was forced to undergo vasectomy and was given a cheque worth Rs 1,100 after the procedure.

"Ever since the procedure, I am having fatigue and discomfort," he said in the complaint.

Muthuserman, who lives with his wife Panchavarnam, also a labourer, and two children, earn a living by cutting firewood.

Muthuserman said when he questioned the four, they gave him an additional Rs 3,000.

A doctor at the PHC, who preferred anonymity, told TNIE the procedure was done with his permission and the No-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) method was followed. He gave blood samples before the procedure and also cooperated well. He was also given health tablets.

The doctor said Muthuserman and Panchavarnam visited the PHC again for further medical advise. "When the wife questioned the doctors as to why vasectomy was performed on her husband without her prior consent, the doctors made it clear that it is not needed as per the law. The couple was given counselling to dispel rumours and to allay fears of vasectomy," they said.

Rubbishing rumours, the doctor said there is no target to achieve on vasectomy. "However, the field workers who bring people for the procedure will get an incentive of Rs 150 per patient," he added.

People from varied places come for treatment at Sayalkudi PHC as it has been awarded the best performing PHC in the State for three consecutive years, he added.

Meanwhile, Vembar residents said the four persons are touts and used to trap illiterates and drunkards into undergoing vasectomy so that they get some money from referrals. They have managed to convince 12 persons for vasectomy recently, the residents added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vasectomy PHC
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp