Over 4K engineering graduates kept out of TET

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 4,000 BE graduates who studied B Ed hoping to get teaching jobs have been left in limbo as they are not allowed to take up the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). On Monday, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) issued notification for conducting TET for filling teaching positions in government and government-aided schools for classes I to VIII. The notification kept out BE graduates even though the State government passed a G.O in December 2019 allowing engineering graduates with B Ed degrees to be posted as government teachers upon clearing TET. The TRB notification has come as a rude shock for job aspirants.

However, a top official from TRB told TNIE that another G.O dated January 30, 2020 issued by the Department of School Education prescribing qualifications in service rules has no mention of BE graduates. “As per the 2020 G.O submitted by the department to TRB, the notification was issued. Educational qualifications for candidates will remain the same as that of 2019 TET exams.” As per the 2019 G.O, BE graduates can write Paper-II of TET. Successful candidates are eligible for the post of BT Assistant in government service. They can teach mathematics for classes VI to VIII.

S Krishnakumar, a job aspirant said: “We have prepared for the exams for the past two years. This TET exam has been called nearly 26 months after we were permitted to take up exams. We have no clue how many more months it will take for the next TET exam.”

To address the issue of growing unemployment among engineering graduates, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) relaxed the admission norms for B Ed course permitting BE graduates in 2015. This prompted the State government to earmark 20 per cent of B Ed seats for BE graduates in educational colleges. However, owing to poor patronage, the allocation was reduced to five per cent in the subsequent years. According to official data from Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, more than 4,000 BE graduates have completed B Ed degrees between 2015 and 2021.

Rajan Pillai, a TET trainer said, “Since there are limited job opportunities for engineering graduates, the government must implement 2019 G.O this year itself. Many women engineering graduates who want to change their professions in their mid-30s and 40s prefer teaching as there is no age limit.” “Close to 70,000 teachers who have cleared Paper I and Paper II of TET in the last few years are yet to get government jobs. The permission for BE graduates (to write TET) will not benefit them immediately, but in the long run, it will benefit more rural men and women.” Officials from School Education Department could not be reached for comments.