Patrolling affected: Fuel cap slams the brakes on forest protection in Coimbatore

According to sources in the Tamil Nadu forest department, the State government has allocated 150 litres per month for an FRO’s jeep.

Published: 11th March 2022

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest Range officers (FRO) (territorial section) feel that fixing a monthly limit to diesel consumption for their vehicles affects patrolling and wildlife protection activities. They say this is affecting their efforts to curb man-animal conflicts in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Erode and Tirupur forest divisions. Moreover, the next four months are crucial for the staff as they have to protect the forest from wildfires. 

According to sources in the Tamil Nadu forest department, the State government has allocated 150 litres per month for an FRO’s jeep. They say it is enough for 15 to 20 days. For the remaining days, the officers pay from their pockets. Though the amount would be reimbursed by the department, they haven’t got it for several months now.

Talking to TNIE, a forest range officer said, “As the wildlife population is gradually increasing in Coimbatore forest division, it is our duty to ensure it is free of poachers. We have had many deaths of tigers, elephants, leopards and gaurs recently. To conduct postmortem examinations, we have to travel deep into the forest. Moreover, the threat of wildfire is higher as summer has started. But we are restricted by a cap on fuel usage.  

Another FRO said, “We are maintaining a logbook in which daily distance of travel is noted. So there are no chances for the FROs to misuse the fuel. Last year, we had opposed the DFO’s plan to reduce the limit to 125 litres from 150. Apart from regular patrolling, we have to attend meetings at DFO’s office and other official events.”

Sources added that some FROs are living 20 to 25 km away from the forest area and they have to visit the forest to investigate cases of tree felling, animal deaths and also monitor works for tribal welfare. Besides visiting tribal settlements, they have to go to residential areas when elephants or leopards come down from the forest.

Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association president K Sivaprakasam said, “Though the government has allotted 150 litres of fuel, FROs in many divisions dont even get that. They only get 70-90 litres per month. We have already informed senior officials in Chennai. But no steps were taken. That is why were have been demanding an IPS cadre officer to lead the Tamil Nadu forest department instead of IFS, as they work systematically,” he said.

When contacted, KK Kaushal, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Social forestry), told TNIE, “We know the demands of the association. Forest Minister K Ramachandran is working towards solving the issue.”

