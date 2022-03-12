STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Illegal’ cash collection irks Angalamman Temple pilgrims

Published: 12th March 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The famous Angalamman Temple at Melmalaiyanur in the district draws lakhs of people from across various states every month for the grand new moon rituals. However, what irked them recently is the multiple cash points in the temple premises that go unaccounted without a bill.

The temple has a single entry that has special tokens ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200 for special darshan that allows a person to reach the sanctum faster by skipping the general entrance queue. However, all the special darshan gates end up at one common entrance where the general queue meets, and so the crowd is unbearable in the congested space.

Furthermore, to enter the sanctum pilgrims are forced to pay Rs 100 per person by the priests and those who don't pay are forced to exit the prayer hall immediately, according to sources. There is no bill or token for cash paid at both the special entrance queue and sanctum.

A 45-years old social activist (on anonymity) in Villupuram said, "There is no account for the amount collected even though the temple functions under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department. As per the norms, the temple must provide at least a receipt for collection of these amounts."

Many pilgrims who get out of the sanctum failing to pay the amount go humiliated and frustrated. K Pradeep (33), an engineer from Gingee who goes to the temple regularly with his family told TNIE, "Just to look at the goddess we have to pay Rs 200 per head, which is Rs 1,000 for my family. Then there are the other expenses like garlands and ritual stuff. Why do we have to pay so much at a government-controlled temple?"

TNIE reached out to the in-campus HR&CE office in the temple who said that the priests were not paid the salary by the department properly so they collect a token amount from people. The official there, however, refused to answer if there is a record for the amount collected.

